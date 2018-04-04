KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A water park co-owner was booked into a jail in Kansas early Wednesday, where he is charged with a 10-year-old boy’s decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world’s largest.

Records show that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City.

Henry is due in court on Thursday. His attorney did not immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.

The slide’s designer, 72-year-old John Schooley, was arrested on Monday at DFW International Airport and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Schooley will be held in Dallas until his extradition to Kansas. An indictment alleges that Schooley lacked technical or engineering expertise in amusement park rides.

Schwab died on the 17-story Verruckt ride in 2016 when his raft went airborne and hit an overhead loop.

Another executive is charged with manslaughter.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)