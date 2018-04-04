TURKEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A squirrel who was heavily injured in a wild animal trap and lost both his front paws was given a set of prosthetic wheels.

The squirrel, called Karamel, was caught in a wild animal trap in the southeastern Turkish city of Batman, veterinarian and an animal activist Tayfun Demir said on Tuesday (April 3).

Orthopedists at Istanbul’s Aydin University designed the prosthetic wheels for him. One of them, Mustafa Gultekin, said they waited for Karamel to adjust to the new device before passing on to the next phase of walking.