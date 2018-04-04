GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Acton Middle School student for allegedly posting a threat directed at other students on a social media.

The student, a minor, was charged with a felony and was placed in the Hood County Juvenile Detention Center.

Granbury ISD and Acton Middle School staff were contacted by the Sheriff’s Office, and school officials helped deputies with conducting their investigation.

The school district said “there is no known existing threat against students or the school, and classes will continue as normal.”