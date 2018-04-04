CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump says Wednesday in a memorandum to his secretaries of defense and homeland security and to his attorney general that the “situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis.”

The document orders the Secretary of Defense to support the Department of Homeland Security in securing the southern border to stop the flow of drugs and people.

And it orders the agency heads to submit a report within 30 days outlining what other steps can be taken.

Trump says that “lawlessness” at the southern border is “fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, and sovereignty of the American people.” And he says his administration “has no choice but to act.”

Menatime, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office says he will add more National Guard members to the roughly 100 already deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in the state.

Abbott said in a statement:

“My top priority as Governor is ensuring the safety and security of Texans, and securing our southern border has always been essential to that mission,” said Governor Abbott. “In my time as Governor, Texas has maintained a continuous presence of National Guard members along the border, and we’ve added hundreds of permanent Department of Public Safety troopers to the region. Today’s action by the Trump Administration reinforces Texas’ longstanding commitment to secure our southern border and uphold the Rule of Law, and I welcome the support. Going forward, Texas will continue to implement robust border security efforts, and this partnership will help ensure we are doing everything we can to stem the flow of illegal immigration.”

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry ordered 1,000 guardsmen to the border in July 2014 during a large spike in crossings by unaccompanied migrant children. State leaders announced months later that they would wind down most of that deployment.

Texas also has state troopers stationed at its border to assist the Border Patrol and local law enforcement.

