FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — New video was released Wednesday of an incident that led to a controversial arrest, which has prompted an internal investigation within the Fort Worth Police Department.

forrest curry New Video Released In Incident That Prompted Fort Worth 911 Call

Forrest Curry (photo credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

An attorney for the man at the center of the controversy, Forrest Curry, says he has long suffered from seizures. But first responders said his behavior (shown below) was possibly the result of smoking K2 and neighbors told dispatch that Curry was smoking the substance.

“And he was just sitting there with mucus and saliva running down… he was just zombified,” neighbor Ryan Edwards said. “He was having a seizure. He was having a seizure at the same time. I don’t know if it makes you do that… ”

However, no medical details were released proving Curry was under the influence when EMS, and police later found him.

The cell phone footage (see above), given to CBS 11 News from an anonymous witness, is the latest of several videos related to the case.

The Fort Worth Police Department released body camera video Tuesday.

The 911 calls of the violent arrest from over the weekend were also released, giving the public a different view of the controversial incident — from the perspective of the officers.

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating footage of the weekend arrest. One officer was seen kneeling on a Curry’s back and punching him while another officer kneed him.

Authorities on Tuesday confirmed that the situation actually began as a call about a man having a seizure.

Lawyers representing Curry said that he has a history of suffering from seizures, was suffering from seizures on Saturday, and continued to suffer from seizures during the altercation with officers. But police were not the first emergency responders who were called to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel were called to help Curry with his seizures on Saturday. But, when they arrived, authorities said that Curry attempted to assault the medical workers. That is when police officers were called to the scene, leading to the action that is seen in the now viral and controversial video of his arrest.

Curry’s attorneys called the new cell phone footage of him on the stairwell a “complete distraction,” saying it only proves further that Curry needed medical help not “beatdown“.

