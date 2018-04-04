ODESA, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — The raw power of Mother Nature was put on full display Tuesday as a cold front blew into Odesa, TX bringing with it a massive dust storm.

The front made for dangerous driving conditions and fueled a grass fire in that city that burned 150 acres.

In the video, the sky can be seen changing from a deep blue to a dusty shade of amber.

Cars driving in the distance appear to be moving very fast since the video has been sped up.

Drivers were urged to be cautious and stay out of the path of the storm as visibility dropped.