HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Strong winds swept through the Houston area Tuesday night, causing a large hangar at Hobby Airport to collapse, damaging planes and scattering debris.

The National Weather Service said that gusts of about 60 mph were recorded near the airport.

screen shot 2018 04 04 at 8 28 22 am copy Wind Gusts Cause Hangar To Collapse At Hobby Airport In Houston

(credit: KTRK)

Authorities said that the wind caused the hangar, located at a private terminal, to disintegrate. Airport spokesman Bill Begley said that the collapse caused millions of dollars of damage. Eight planes in total were damaged — four which had been inside of the hangar and four that were outside.

Video from the scene showed debris on at least two planes, with the nose of one aircraft pushed to the ground.

There have been no reports of injuries.

screen shot 2018 04 04 at 8 28 01 am Wind Gusts Cause Hangar To Collapse At Hobby Airport In Houston

(credit: KTRK)

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said that the hangar is owned by Jet Linx. No commercial flights were impacted and there are no flight delays, however, some flights that were scheduled to take off nearby runways have been moved to the other side of the airport.

Hobby Airport is working to remove the debris.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

