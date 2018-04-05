CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Anthony Barber, Brenshay Washington, Fort Worth, game room, Jcolby Jackson, Local TV, Paul Garner, robbery, Valentine's Day

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM)Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department say they have identified and arrested five people believed to be responsible for a Valentine’s Day game room robbery and shooting.

The suspects range in age from 16 to 18-years-old and police said all of the teens have violent criminal histories.

The robbery and shooting happened in the 3200 block of North Beach Street when at least four people rushed into the game room, with semi-automatic weapons drawn, and began robbing customers. Sometime during the robbery several shots were fired and an 18-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

Police said tips from the public corroborated information they’d already gathered and lead to the arrest of three of the suspects. Officials wouldn’t say where or exactly when the suspects were taken into custody.

While investigators acknowledged there has been an uptick in the number of game room robberies, they are only looking at suspects Anthony Barber, Paul Garner, Jcolby Jackson, Brenshay Washington and an unnamed 16-year-old for the Valentine’s Day crime.

The teenaged girl who was shot was hospitalized but has since been released and continues to recover from her injuries.

