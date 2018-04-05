CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:chlorine, EPA, Erin Brockovich, Frisco, Frisco Celebration Hall, Local TV, North Texas Municipal Water District, plano, water, water quality, Wylie

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Just weeks after raising concerns about the chemicals being used to treat water in Plano, famed environmentalist Erin Brockovich is visiting North Texas. She starts Thursday in Wylie, where she meets with a panel of water quality experts and community members who are seeking answers.

Brockovich will then tour the North Texas Municipal Water District’s headquarters in Wylie before traveling up to Frisco for a town hall meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night at Frisco Celebration Hall. A citizen group has arranged for Brockovich’s visit.

Brockovich sounded the alarm on Facebook last month about chemical concerns in Plano, after multiple community members complained that their drinking water smelled and tasted like chlorine. Residents in Frisco had similar complaints. Both of the cities receive water from the North Texas Municipal Water District.

A recent, independent test of 12 sites found that five locations in Plano contained higher levels of disinfectant byproduct than the Environmental Protection Agency allows. However, safety measurements are based on yearly averages. Those levels show that the water is safe, Plano officials said.

Frisco conducts 60 to 100 chlorine residual tests each week to ensure that disinfectant levels meet the state requirements. The water in Frisco has never exceeded the maximum contaminate level, or the potentially dangerous level, as set by the EPA, city officials said.

“I know that chemicals is good to protect,” said Frisco resident Walter Wanderley, “but doesn’t taste good.”

