DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors say a North Texas man who faked being a photographer and movie director to gain access to boys must serve 40 years in prison for molesting the children.

Kevin Scott Morris of Forney was sentenced Wednesday in Dallas in a plea deal. The 45-year-old Morris in December pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor.

Court documents indicate Morris falsely portrayed himself as a film director for “Just Film It Productions,” to persuade parents to let their sons travel with him for possible modeling or acting careers.

After gaining the trust of the boys Morris would have “photography sessions” where he would then sexually abused and/or used to create child pornography.

Prosecutors say at least 10 boys were molested from 2009 through 2016, until a victim reported the abuse to law officers in Orange County, California.

Morris was indicted in January 2017.

Forney is 20 miles southeast of Dallas.

