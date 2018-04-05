CBS 11(Photo: Tim Lavow/CBSDFW) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
TXA 21(Photo: Tim Lavow/CBSDFW) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(Photo: Tim Lavow/CBSDFW) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV […]
KRLD(Photo: Tim Lavow/CBSDFW) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio […]
105.3 The Fan(Photo: Tim Lavow/CBSDFW) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station […]
VILLANOVA VICTORY PARADE: Watch Live Coverage From CBS Philly | More About The Win | Five Things You Missed
Filed Under:Abuse, Child abuse, director, enticement of a minor, fake, Forney, Local TV, molestation, movie director, Photographer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP)Prosecutors say a North Texas man who faked being a photographer and movie director to gain access to boys must serve 40 years in prison for molesting the children.

Kevin Scott Morris of Forney was sentenced Wednesday in Dallas in a plea deal. The 45-year-old Morris in December pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor.

kevin scott morris Fake Texas Photographer, Director Gets 40 Years For Child Sex Abuse

Kevin Scott Morris (credit: Kaufman County Police Dept.)

Court documents indicate Morris falsely portrayed himself as a film director for “Just Film It Productions,” to persuade parents to let their sons travel with him for possible modeling or acting careers.

After gaining the trust of the boys Morris would have “photography sessions” where he would then sexually abused and/or used to create child pornography.

Prosecutors say at least 10 boys were molested from 2009 through 2016, until a victim reported the abuse to law officers in Orange County, California.

Morris was indicted in January 2017.

Forney is 20 miles southeast of Dallas.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch