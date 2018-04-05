SINTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – “La Bamba” actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been banned from drinking alcohol for two years after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas.

Phillips was also sentenced to two years of probation during a court appearance on Wednesday near Corpus Christi, where he grew up. Phillips must abide by other conditions as well, such as completing a DWI education program.

The actor had traveled from his home in California for a Corpus Christi speaking engagement back in November when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Police said that an officer suspected the 56-year-old actor had been drinking when he stopped to ask the officer for directions. His blood alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Phillips was reportedly cooperative and later apologized for his actions, saying that “it will never happen again.”

