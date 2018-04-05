CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Atlanta, cdc, Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chattahoochee River, Epidemiologist, Local TV, missing, Timothy Cunningham
ATLANTA (AP) — The body of an employee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was reported missing more than six weeks ago has been found in an Atlanta river, police said Thursday.Timothy Cunningham’s body was recovered by rescue workers in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta late Tuesday evening, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said in an emailed news release.

timothy cunningham Police: Missing CDC Workers Body Recovered In Atlanta River

(credit: CDC/CBS News)

No other details were immediately available. Police planned a news conference for Thursday afternoon.

Cunningham, 35, was an epidemiologist at the Atlanta-based federal agency. He disappeared Feb. 12. His family reported him missing on Feb. 16 after going to his home and finding his belongings and vehicle there.

Police previously had said they had no evidence of foul play but couldn’t rule it out. The civilian group Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information pointing to any criminal activity.

CDC officials said previously that reports Cunningham had been passed over for a promotion were incorrect. In a statement, the CDC said Cunningham received an “exceptional proficiency promotion” July 1 to the position of commander, an early promotion reflecting his excellence as an employee.

