DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested a man they say raped a woman at the Dallas VA Medical Center last month.

The 20-year-old victim reported the incident to Department of Veterans Affairs police in the early-morning hours of March 4. She said a man had raped her in a portable building on the grounds of the east Oak Cliff hospital.

Authorities said they identified Zachariah Duntay Smith, 24, of Dallas as a suspect.

He was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault. Smith remained in custody Thursday at the Dallas County jail, with bail set at $25,000.

He has prior arrests for Theft and Possession of Marijuana.

