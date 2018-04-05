OAKLAND, California (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland A’s 6-3 on Thursday afternoon.

The Rangers got off to a fast start scoring four runs in the second inning.

The Rangers improved to 3-5 on the season.

Martin Perez pitched into the sixth inning of his first start of the season and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Athletics before another sparse crowd.

Adrian Beltre singled and doubled to become the all-time hits leader among Latin-born players. Shin-Soo Choo homered for the second consecutive day and Nomar Mazara added two hits to help the Rangers split the four-game series.

The crowd of 10,132 was the largest of the series, which attracted 34,613 total for the four games.

Perez (1-0) was activated off the disabled list before the game and allowed three runs and 10 hits over 5 1-3 innings.

Perez was set back in spring training after breaking his right (non-pitching) elbow in December in an incident with a bull on his Venezuelan ranch.

The left-hander pitched with runners on base every inning on Thursday, but repeatedly induced ground balls to keep the damage to a minimum.

Four relievers combined for eight outs and Keone Kela pitched the ninth for his second save.

Beltre doubled off Oakland starter Daniel Mengden (0-2) and scored in the second then singled in the eighth. With 3,055 hits, Beltre is tied with Rickey Henderson for 24th place on the hits list.

Jed Lowrie had three hits for Oakland. Chad Pinder, Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty added two hits apiece.

The A’s put runners on the corners with no outs in the seventh but failed to score. Texas shut down another potential rally in the eighth when right fielder Mazara threw out Piscotty at second base trying to stretch a single into a double.

Mengden allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1-3 innings. The right-hander is winless in 13 starts at the Coliseum.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Tony Barnette (lower back strain) begins a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco. Barnette is expected to make 2 to 3 appearances before the team makes a decision on where he goes next. … RHP Jose Leclerc was down to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Perez on the 25-man roster.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (forearm tightness) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Trayce Thompson, who was claimed off waivers from the Yankees and is expected to join the team in Los Angeles. Thompson’s brother Klay is an All-Star with the Golden State Warriors, who play next door to the Coliseum.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Matt Moore (0-1, 9.00) pitches the opener of a three-game home series against Toronto on Friday.

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett (0-1, 3.40) faces the Angels for the second time this season after allowing four runs in four innings against Los Angeles last Sunday.

