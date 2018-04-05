AUGUSTA, Ga. (CNN) – A hole-in-one is breaking news on the golf course, but Tony Finau nearly took that literally when he dislocated his ankle while celebrating an ace, before popping it back in again during The Masters Par 3 Contest.

Finau danced backwards down the fairway after holing out from the seventh tee with his wife and four children watching, but turned his left ankle and collapsed to the ground.

Finau reached down and repositioned the joint and continued playing in the family friendly event, in which family and friends act as caddies and often hit shots and take putts on Augusta’s picturesque short course Wednesday.

The 28-year-old golfer was later taken for x-rays, which revealed that there was no break. Finau is hopeful of still making his Masters debut in Thursday’s first round.

“Crazy day,” Finau later tweeted. “Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I’m optimistic.”

Last year, world No.1 Dustin Johnson injured his back while falling down stairs on the eve of The Masters and had to pull out.

