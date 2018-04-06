CBS 11(credit: Thinkstock) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones […]
Country singer Morgan Wallen was always destined to be in front a crowd, but as a young man growing up in Sneedville, Tennessee it seemed like his performances would take place between the white lines of a baseball diamond rather than the stage of an amphitheater. A talented high school pitcher, Wallen was well on his way to playing division one college baseball when an arm injury forced him to the sidelines. With his promising baseball career on hiatus, Wallen turned his attention to music full time.

“I always had a musical bone, I guess if you will,” said Wallen. “I started singing when I was three years old and always either loved sports or music so I think I always knew, literally from like three years old that I had some sort of passion for [music].”

A few short years after his injury, that passion has turned Wallen into a rising star in the country music universe. In 2016 Wallen went on tour with eight-time ACM Award winning duo Florida Georgia Line and will be back out on the road this summer with Luke Bryan on his “What Makes You Country Tour.”

When it comes to his future in the industry, the 24-year old Wallen is just focused on longevity and creating quality music.

“I’m not a huge award type person, that’s not really what lights my fire,” said Wallen. “If those things come then that’s amazing, but I just want to be able to stick around as long as I want to, and to do this for as long as I want to. If it sounds good to me then I’m hoping it’s going to sound good to someone else.”

 

 

 

