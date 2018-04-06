DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected skimmer.

On April 1 he entered the QT convenience store located in the 5900 block of W. Davis Street in Dallas and in seconds placed a skimming device on the front of the ATM machine.

The device gathers credit card/debit card numbers along with pin numbers.

The man was seen leaving the location in a newer model silver Ford F150, with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Financial Crimes Unit, Detective Morris #7224 at 214.671.3506 and reference case # 068709-2018.

