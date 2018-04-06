CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Conditions & Alerts | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Chris Melore, data sharing, Facebook, Local TV, medical records, talkers

CBS Local — According to multiple reports, Facebook sent a doctor to several U.S. hospitals in the hopes of convincing them to share patient data with the social media giant.

The data sharing project was reportedly devised by Facebook’s secretive research department known as Building 8. The project planned to collect personal details, including illness and prescription records, which would be then matched up with user information on the social network. Facebook allegedly created the proposal to help hospitals determine which patients may be in need of specialized care.

According to Gizmodo.com:

Facebook had reportedly gotten as far as enlisting its scientists to talk to major organizations like the American College of Cardiology and the Stanford University School of Medicine about the project. But the dream—for the moment—is no more.

“This work has not progressed past the planning phase, and we have not received, shared, or analyzed anyone’s data,” Facebook said in a statement, obtained by The Independent.

The reports that Facebook was interested in acquiring medical information come just days after Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer admitted that most of the platform’s 2.2 billion users have likely had their personal information harvested by third parties. “We believe most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped in this way,” Schroepfer said in a blog post.

The company has been dealing with the online privacy scandal since it was revealed that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica mined the personal data of up to 87 million Facebook users before the 2016 presidential race. Zuckerberg has been called to testify before Congress on April 11 to address the growing revelations.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch