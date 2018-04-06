CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:CBS, cbs sports, golf, Pro Golf, Ryan Mayer, The Masters

Ryan Mayer

As we enter cut day at The Masters today before heading into the weekend of play, Jordan Spieth finds himself atop the leaderboard once more, leading the way at 6-under par. Several other big names are lurking inside the Top 10 as Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, and Matt Kuchar are all within striking distance.

While the rest of the world’s best players try to chase Spieth down over the weekend, fans will have additional viewing options to complement the 63rd consecutive year of television broadcast coverage from CBS.

weekend CBSSports.com And CBS Sports App To Carry Live Coverage Of The Masters

CBSSports.com and the CBS Sport App, available on smartphones and tablets, will carry over 110 hours of live broadcast coverage of golf’s signature event throughout the weekend. In order to tune in to the live stream, follow this link.

In addition to the coverage streaming online and via the CBS Sports App, CBS All-Access subscribers will be able to tune in to coverage from Augusta as the race for this year’s Green Jacket concludes. All coverage of the tournament streaming online is provided by Masters.com.

Of course, there will be the traditional TV coverage as well, airing live on your local CBS affiliate beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and running until 7 p.m. Eastern. For Sunday’s final round, coverage begins an hour earlier, at 2 p.m. Eastern, and runs through the conclusion of the tournament.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch