NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday the diagnosis was caught early, but he’s been quarantined from his 8-week-old son. He jokingly said his ophthalmologist had blurred his eyes and he’s wearing a mask and posted a “Phantom of the Opera” gif.

Footage of me yesterday when I found out pic.twitter.com/03ItZgNrkv — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

He later explained more on Twitter saying, “Not wearing a mask. My eyes are fine, they were just dilated for the checkup, which is routine. Staying at my folks’ house, up the street.”

Miranda’s son, Francisco, was born in February. He also has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian.

The 38-year-old wrote the book, music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash “Hamilton.”

Shingles is a viral disease that causes a painful rash that is usually resolved within days or weeks.

