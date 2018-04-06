CBS 11(credit: Thinkstock) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones […]
TXA 21(credit: Thinkstock) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: Thinkstock) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA […]
KRLD(credit: Thinkstock) NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: Thinkstock) As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and […]
Filed Under:Dallas Crime, Dallas VA, Dallas VA Medical Center, DPD Blog, rape, sexual assault, Zachariah Duntay Smith

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman and the man she says attempted to rape her were trespassing on the Dallas VA Medical Center’s campus when the alleged incident happened, according to Jeffrey Clapper, Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A release sent to CBS 11 News from the Dallas VA details what happened the night the 20-year-old woman was allegedly attacked.

The suspect, Zachariah Duntay Smith, 24, and the woman exited at the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station for the Dallas VA in the early-morning hours of March 4.

zazhariah smith Man And Woman Were Trespassing At Dallas VA When Alleged Assault Happened

Zachariah Duntay Smith, 24 (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Neither Smith nor the victim are Veterans or employees of the east Oak Cliff hospital.

They illegally crossed over a fence and came onto the Dallas VA Campus, according to Clapper, gaining entry into a construction staff modular trailer on a remote area of the campus. While there, the woman claims Smith attacked her, according to the release.

She escaped during the alleged assault and ran into a VA Police Officer patrolling the parking lot. He took her to the Dallas VA Emergency Department where she was treated and released.

VA Police were unable to find Smith that evening and details were unclear when the woman initially reported the incident to VA Police, according to the release.

During the initial conversation with VA Police, the woman was not clear if she was only physically attacked or if the suspect was trying to sexually assault her, according to Clapper. After leaving the VA, the woman then went to Parkland Hospital in Dallas and reported the attempted rape there.

Dallas Police investigated and later found Smith.

He was arrested Wednesday, charged with sexual assault and remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail.

Smith’s bail is set at $25,000.

He has prior arrests for Theft and Possession of Marijuana.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch