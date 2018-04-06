CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Auto Racing, David Starr, Fort Worth, Local TV, NASCAR, O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, race weekend, Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Start your engines! NASCAR is speeding back into the Texas Motor Speedway in north Fort Worth this weekend for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Thousands of race fans will be packing into the area to catch the big race on Sunday.

The speedway’s gates actually open at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. The days leading up to the race will be all about the fan experience and qualifiers. NASCAR fans arrive early to check out their favorite drivers, see them hit the pavement, and soak in everything that TMS has to offer.

David Starr is a long-time NASCAR racer and North Texas resident. He’s excited to be home. “It’s awesome being back here at the Texas Motor Speedway, especially having my kids and my wife here with me at the race track,” he said Friday. “We race all over the country every week, and daddy’s gone four or five days out of the week.”

But it is the thrill of the competition that motives Starr the most. “Racing in front of the home crowd — all the fans and friends and family — it’s awesome,” he added. ” That competition, the drive to try to win, it just keeps me… it’s kind of my heartbeat, keeps me going.”

Practice races start at noon on Friday. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 begins at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

