FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Start your engines! NASCAR is speeding back into the Texas Motor Speedway in north Fort Worth this weekend for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Thousands of race fans will be packing into the area to catch the big race on Sunday.

The speedway’s gates actually open at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. The days leading up to the race will be all about the fan experience and qualifiers. NASCAR fans arrive early to check out their favorite drivers, see them hit the pavement, and soak in everything that TMS has to offer.

David Starr is a long-time NASCAR racer and North Texas resident. He’s excited to be home. “It’s awesome being back here at the Texas Motor Speedway, especially having my kids and my wife here with me at the race track,” he said Friday. “We race all over the country every week, and daddy’s gone four or five days out of the week.”

But it is the thrill of the competition that motives Starr the most. “Racing in front of the home crowd — all the fans and friends and family — it’s awesome,” he added. ” That competition, the drive to try to win, it just keeps me… it’s kind of my heartbeat, keeps me going.”

Practice races start at noon on Friday. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 begins at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.