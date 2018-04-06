CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two teenagers who they say stole more than $1,000,000 in cash and coins from a home in an unincorporated part of the county.

Investigators arrested Anthony Sotelo, 19, and 18 year old Fernando Lopez and both have been charged with felony theft.

Officials did not say whose home was burglarized, but said they recently met with a witness who not only gave them information about the theft, but told them where they could possibly find the suspects.

Sheriff’s confirmed the suspects location in Dallas and issued a search warrant for the location. Collin County Sheriff’s accompanied the Dallas Police Department’s Tactical Unit when they  executed the warrant and found five firearms, 23 ounces of marijuana, gold bullion, and nearly $500,000 cash at the location.

After the suspects were taken into custody and interviewed, police say they also learned that a number of gold and silver coins, valued at more than $20,000, had been taken to a local exchange store.

Both Lopez and Sotelo are being held in the Collin County Detention Facility. Officials say the investigation into the case is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Collin County is about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

