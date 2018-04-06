COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two teenagers who they say stole more than $1,000,000 in cash and coins from a home in an unincorporated part of the county.

Investigators arrested Anthony Sotelo, 19, and 18 year old Fernando Lopez and both have been charged with felony theft.

Officials did not say whose home was burglarized, but said they recently met with a witness who not only gave them information about the theft, but told them where they could possibly find the suspects.

Sheriff’s confirmed the suspects location in Dallas and issued a search warrant for the location. Collin County Sheriff’s accompanied the Dallas Police Department’s Tactical Unit when they executed the warrant and found five firearms, 23 ounces of marijuana, gold bullion, and nearly $500,000 cash at the location.

After the suspects were taken into custody and interviewed, police say they also learned that a number of gold and silver coins, valued at more than $20,000, had been taken to a local exchange store.