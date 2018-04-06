CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vornado Air has recalled about 350,000 electric space heaters after complaints they overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

vornado Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due To Fire And Burn Hazards

If you own one of these space heaters, don’t use it and return it instead.

The recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in the following colors: black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red. The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

The space heaters are sold at: Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30.

The company said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

Consumer Contact:
Vornado toll-free at 855-215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.vornado.com and click on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage or http://www.vornado.com/recalls and click on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button for more information.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

 

