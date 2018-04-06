NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vornado Air has recalled about 350,000 electric space heaters after complaints they overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in the following colors: black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red. The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

The space heaters are sold at: Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30.

The company said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

Consumer Contact:

Vornado toll-free at 855-215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.vornado.com and click on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage or http://www.vornado.com/recalls and click on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button for more information.

