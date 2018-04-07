NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) – Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

Police said early Saturday another 14 were injured, three of them critically.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

It collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.

President Donald Trump has expressed condolences.

Trump said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “to pay my highest respect and condolences” to relatives of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

