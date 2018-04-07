CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) – Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

Police said early Saturday another 14 were injured, three of them critically.

gettyimages 943003828 14 Dead After Hockey Bus Crash In Canada

An emergency vehicle is seen near the crash site on April 6, 2018 after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck between Tisdale and Nipawin, Saskatchewan province, killing 14 people. (Photo credit should read KYMBER RAE/AFP/Getty Images)

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

It collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.

gettyimages 943037282 14 Dead After Hockey Bus Crash In Canada

The Nipawin Hospital is viewed on April 7, 2018 after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck near Tisdale and Nipawin, Saskatchewan province, killing 14 people.(Photo credit should read KYMBER RAE/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has expressed condolences.

Trump said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “to pay my highest respect and condolences” to relatives of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

