CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Cold Weather, Local TV, Mike Minor, MLB, Texas Rangers, Toronto Bluejays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Minor pitched two-hit ball over six innings to win a start for the first time since 2014 and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Saturday night in one of the coldest games ever at Globe Life Park.

It was 42 degrees when Minor threw the first pitch, and he froze up Toronto’s hitters throughout the game. Minor (1-1) took a no-hitter into the fifth before allowing a one-out triple to Kevin Pillar. Steve Pearce homered an inning later for Toronto’s final hit of the game. Minor had seven strikeouts and two walks.

gettyimages 943164002 Rangers Win As Minor Freezes Up Jays

Mike Minor #36 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 7, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Texas scored four two-out runs in the fifth inning, all charged to Toronto starter Marcus Stroman (0-1). Joey Gallo pulled a two-run double past first base, then scored when Jurickson Profar doubled to right in the next at-bat. Juan Centeno singled to right to break open what had been a 1-0 game.

Minor’s previous win as a starter came on Aug. 28, 2014 with the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets. He missed the 2015 and ’16 seasons with a torn labrum and was a reliever last season with the Kansas City Royals.

Stroman allowed five runs, six hits and five walks.

The coldest start to a game at Globe Life Park was 38 degrees on April 7, 2007, when Texas beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4.

gettyimages 943174252 Rangers Win As Minor Freezes Up Jays

Jurickson Profar #19 of the Texas Rangers at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 7, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It was chilly enough Saturday for Rangers manager Jeff Banister to hold Adrian Beltre out of the lineup on his 39th birthday. On Friday night, Beltre got three hits and moved into 24th place on the career list with 3,058.

Kevin Jepsen and Jake Diekman closed out the game for Texas by combining for three hitless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Aledmys Diaz (back) played the entire game after leaving Tuesday’s game.
Rangers: RHP Tony Barnette (back) returned to the club after making back-to-back rehab appearances Thursday and Friday with Double-A Frisco. He is eligible to be activated at any time.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Jaime Garcia (0-0, 1.50 ERA) allowed one earned run in six innings in his season debut Monday against the White Sox.
Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (1-1, 3.38) has 18 strikeouts, which led the American League going into Saturday’s play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch