ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Minor pitched two-hit ball over six innings to win a start for the first time since 2014 and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Saturday night in one of the coldest games ever at Globe Life Park.

It was 42 degrees when Minor threw the first pitch, and he froze up Toronto’s hitters throughout the game. Minor (1-1) took a no-hitter into the fifth before allowing a one-out triple to Kevin Pillar. Steve Pearce homered an inning later for Toronto’s final hit of the game. Minor had seven strikeouts and two walks.

Texas scored four two-out runs in the fifth inning, all charged to Toronto starter Marcus Stroman (0-1). Joey Gallo pulled a two-run double past first base, then scored when Jurickson Profar doubled to right in the next at-bat. Juan Centeno singled to right to break open what had been a 1-0 game.

Minor’s previous win as a starter came on Aug. 28, 2014 with the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets. He missed the 2015 and ’16 seasons with a torn labrum and was a reliever last season with the Kansas City Royals.

Stroman allowed five runs, six hits and five walks.

The coldest start to a game at Globe Life Park was 38 degrees on April 7, 2007, when Texas beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4.

It was chilly enough Saturday for Rangers manager Jeff Banister to hold Adrian Beltre out of the lineup on his 39th birthday. On Friday night, Beltre got three hits and moved into 24th place on the career list with 3,058.

Kevin Jepsen and Jake Diekman closed out the game for Texas by combining for three hitless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Aledmys Diaz (back) played the entire game after leaving Tuesday’s game.

Rangers: RHP Tony Barnette (back) returned to the club after making back-to-back rehab appearances Thursday and Friday with Double-A Frisco. He is eligible to be activated at any time.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Jaime Garcia (0-0, 1.50 ERA) allowed one earned run in six innings in his season debut Monday against the White Sox.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (1-1, 3.38) has 18 strikeouts, which led the American League going into Saturday’s play.