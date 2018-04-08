(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

LUCAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Collin County are investigating after they say two bodies were found inside a residence in Lucas Sunday evening.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call about two people inside a residence in the 300 block of Ingram Lane at around 5:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they confirmed the bodies of two people were inside the home. The identities of the bodies have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.