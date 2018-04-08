CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
ARLINGTON (AP) — Steve Pearce homered on Cole Hamels’ first pitch of the game, Kendrys Morales added a three-run shot in the first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Sunday.

Jaime Garcia (1-0) won while facing Texas for the first time in the 31-year-old’s 176th career start. The left-hander allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings, leaving after Joey Gallo’s two-run homer. The 445-foot shot down the line in right was the Texas slugger’s third of the season.

After becoming the first Texas pitcher to get the first eight outs on strikeouts in a win at Oakland in his previous start, Hamels (1-2) let four of the first five hitters reach in the left-hander’s second straight home loss. The first was on opening day.

Hamels, who started 9-1 each of the past two seasons, gave up seven runs — five earned — and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He struck out 11 in five innings against the Athletics.

Pearce’s first career leadoff homer soared well above the 14-foot wall in left field, just inside the foul pole. After Josh Donaldson struck out, Justin Smoak and Yangervis Solarte singled. Morales’ liner to the opposite field went into the Texas bullpen in right-center for the switch-hitter’s first of the season.

With the bases loaded and the Blue Jays leading 7-3 in the seventh, Ryan Tepera struck out Adrian Beltre and got Gallo on an inning-ending popout . Robert Osuna retired four straight for his fourth save after hitting Rougned Odor with a pitch to load the bases in the eighth.

