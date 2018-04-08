GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police officers and firefighters helped rescue eight ducklings on Sunday that fell into a drainage grate on the shoulder of a road.

Police say the ducklings fell through a large drainage grate on the shoulder near SH-121 and I-635. Officers were called to help by a good Samaritan.

According to police, the ducklings’ mother died after being hit by a car on the road.

While police guarded traffic, firefighters removed the grate and rescued all eight of the ducklings. They were then taken to animal services.