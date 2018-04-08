NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Self-help guru Tony Robbins apologized for critical comments he made about the #MeToo movement at an event in San Jose, California.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Robbins said he fully supports the #MeToo movement and that he needs to “be a part of the solution.”

He also said, “I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement.”

Robbins came under criticism for an exchange at a recent self-help event in San Jose. Robbins told a female attendee that he took issue with “victimhood.” He said sexual harassment victims were “making themselves significant by making somebody else wrong.”

Robbins then related a story about a “very famous, very powerful man” who declined to hire a woman because she was considered attractive.

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke on Saturday said Robbins should talk to more sexual abuse survivors and fewer “sexist businessmen.”

