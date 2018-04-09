RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was upset after someone cut him off in a church parking lot told police he took his anger out by shooting at the house of worship’s windows.

Police arrested Ryan McFaul, 32, after reviewing Arapaho United Methodist Church’s security footage and identifying him.

Pellets from McFaul’s BB gun broke through the outer pane of the double-pane windows but did not reach the inside of the building, according to the church’s Facebook page.

In his confession, McFaul told police he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, just trying to cause damage to church property.

In a Facebook post thanking the Richardson Police Department, the church added: Please join us in praying for this individual. Our faith reminds us that he is a child of God, too.

McFaul posted a $5,000 bond and is out of jail, according to Sgt. Kevin Perlich, spokesman for the Richardson Police Department.