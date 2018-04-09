CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Africa, AIDS, Apple, hiv, iPhone, Local TV, Red, Smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN Money) – The iPhone is once again seeing red. Apple on Monday announced a special edition of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with a red aluminum body. Aside from the new color, the devices are identical to the models that Apple launched in September.

This joins an existing lineup of iPhone 8 colors such as gray, silver and gold.

The devices, available in 64 GB and 256 GB models, start at $699 and $799, respectively.

This is the second consecutive year that Apple has unveiled iPhone models in red. Last year, the special edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus commemorated a 10-year long partnership between Apple and (RED), a nonprofit that works to fight AIDS and HIV in Africa.

Apple has long developed (RED) themed products, such as special edition iPhones, Beats headphones and red accessories for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. An unknown portion of the proceeds from those products go to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants for testing, counseling, treatment and prevention efforts.

Since partnering with (RED), the tech giant has donated more than $160 million to its Global Fund. Apple said that it is the organization’s biggest corporate donor.

The red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available to order online in select countries such as the United States, Canada and Germany on Tuesday. The devices hit stores on Friday.

You won’t find red on the iPhone X, the more costly smartphone with face detection. However, Apple is offering a new (RED) branded $99 leather folio case for the device.

