LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN Money) – “Black Panther” moved past “Titanic” this weekend on the all-time list of highest grossing films.

“Black Panther” has now made $665.4 million domestically, which makes the Disney and Marvel Studios film starring Chadwick Boseman the third-highest grossing film in North American history. The superhero film has now officially passed “Titanic” and is only behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar.”

That is not accounting for inflation, however. When accounting for inflation, the superhero film clocks in at No. 34 on the all-time domestic list, according to industry data site Box Office Mojo. “Gone With the Wind” tops the box office list when totals are adjusted for inflation.

“Black Panther” has been a phenomenon for Disney, shattering box office records and cultural barriers in Hollywood. The film has made nearly $1.3 billion globally since opening in mid-February.

