By Jack Fink
Filed Under:City Of Dallas, dallas police, Local TV, perimeter fencing, security

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Dallas Police Officers and city leaders are pleased that perimeter fencing is finally being installed at some of the police substations.

The President of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, Terrance Hopkins says, “Safety and security is just number one right now.”

Crews are putting up fencing at the department’s northeast and south central substations.

screen shot 2018 04 09 at 6 33 56 pm Dallas Police Officers, City Leaders Pleased With Security Upgrade

DPD perimeter fencing (CBS11)

The $3 million project should be completed at all seven substations in July.

Hopkins says, “We can’t wait for it. It’s kind of late for us but at least the city decided to catch us up.”

The added security measures come nearly three years after the Dallas Police headquarters building came under attack.

The timing has been a sore spot for officers, and city administrators acknowledge that.

Assistant Dallas City Manager Jon Fortune says, “I would like to see us a little ahead than we are but I’m very pleased to see that progress is being made.”

The attack in 2015 has been followed by other incidents, including one this past February, when a man is accused of using a sledgehammer to damage a dozen police cars.

Hopkins says, “It’s a different day and age. There was a time that this wouldn’t even have been considered. But now, you’ve got people who are so brazen.”

Besides perimeter fencing, DPD is spending an additional nearly $3.5 million to install bullet proof glass and wall panels, cameras, and other items in the lobby of its police headquarters and to shore up the substations’ lobbies too.

Council member Jennifer Gates says she’s pleased with the changes, especially the perimeter fencing. “I think it’s really important to the officers. They need to feel they’re safe, their vehicles are safe when they’re at work. And we owe that to them.”

The city says it will continue making security improvements at its police facilities.

