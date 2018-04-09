CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:bulletproof glass, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Police headquarters, dpd, DPD Headquarters, Local TV, police security, security

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ever since an attack on Dallas police headquarters nearly three years ago there have been calls to better protect officers. Now, major upgrades to security at police stations are nearing completion.

The headquarters building on South Lamar Street has already been outfitted with bulletproof glass, but there are more upgrades being made inside the lobby and at the seven substations serving neighborhoods across the city.

The need for better officer security was brought to the forefront after a gunman in an armored van opened fire on police headquarters in 2015. After that attack city leaders promised there would be security upgrades… but it took time.

Meanwhile, threats continued. In February of 2017, a drive-by shooting left the south central substation riddled with bullet holes and in February of this year a man was arrested for battering 12 police vehicles — parked in a station parking lot — with a sledgehammer.

If you peer through the windows into the lobby at police headquarters, you can see the construction of a new visitor’s entrance — a project scheduled to be complete next month. At a cost of nearly $2 million the headquarters building will also have a new revolving door, a number of cameras and a card reader access system installed.

The City is also spending more than $2.7 million on fencing for each of the seven neighborhood substations — with work expected to be complete by the end of June.

Information on all of the work completed and still underway will be presented during a public safety meeting before the Dallas City Council this morning. Leaders will also discuss which further improvement projects to begin using the remaining money a 2017 Bond Program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch