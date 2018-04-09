WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

That’s according to a statement from Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan.

He says the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are “in part” related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

"Whether this is related to the [special counsel] Mueller investigation or the Stormy Daniels case, it looks like this is related to the Mueller investigation," @jeffpeguescbs says of Michael Cohen' documents seized by the FBI. https://t.co/x1LppxRb7S pic.twitter.com/7EGo8vNOLr — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2018

Ryan says agents seized “protected attorney client communications.”

He is not elaborating on the contents. Ryan says the use of the search warrants is “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

Cohen is Trump’s longtime personal lawyer.

He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump once in the mid-2000s while he was married to now-First Lady Melania Trump.

The State of Texas investigating why the non-disclosure agreement wasn’t properly signed when it was notarized.

That alleged agreement, for which Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 by one of President Trump’s lawyers was notarized in Forney, just east of Dallas.

The Texas Secretary of State confirms it wasn’t signed by the Forney notary public.

