LUCAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was tragedy in Collin County after the bodies of a former city leader and his wheelchair-bound daughter were found inside their Lucas home.

Deputies found the bodies of former councilman Don Zriny and his 26-year-old daughter Amanda inside their sprawling home Sunday.

Investigators say Zriny strangled his daughter and then hanged himself. Authorities ruled her death a homicide and his a suicide.

His former colleagues were utterly shocked at the news.

“I don’t know the facts, and I don’t know the inside of that family. But I do know that this community is grieving. Don will be missed. And it’s a terrible tragedy,” said Kathleen Peele with the Lucas City Council.

Peele served with Zriny for years on the council and said he was his daughter’s primary caregiver. She said Amanda was confined to a wheelchair and had limited communication.

“Appearances can be deceiving. I had a nice visit with him a few months ago when I ran into him and his daughter and his mother-in-law. And we had a quiet, nice conversation. You would never know that… that perhaps he was dealing with some severe things,” said Peele.

Deputies have not released specifics on a motive.