Filed Under:Fort Worth, Local TV, Murder, Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro PD, Otishae Womack, Paige Lawyer, Shady Lane Drive, Tennessee

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Tennessee have confirmed that a double murder suspect from Fort Worth has been taken into custody. Paige Terrell Lawyer was arrested by the Murfreesboro Police Department, the Rutherfound County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals over the weekend.

Lawyer is now being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Authorities in Fort Worth identified Lawyer as the suspect on Saturday. He is believed to be the one responsible for the deaths of a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter. The mother has been identified as Otishae Womack, but the daughter’s name has not yet been released.

lawyer Fort Worth Double Murder Suspect Found & Arrested In Tennessee

Paige Terrell Lawyer (credit: Rutherford County Detention Center)

Police have not said how the victims were killed.

Neighbors in the 200 block of Shady Lane Drive, near the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Randol Mill Road, stated that the woman’s sister made the sad discovery on Friday after she was unable to reach Womack on the phone. Womack’s two younger sons are both said to be safe.

amurder21 Fort Worth Double Murder Suspect Found & Arrested In Tennessee

(credit: Jack Fink/CBSDFW.COM)

One neighbor remembered seeing law enforcement respond to the woman’s home last year, after a domestic dispute. “It’s real weird, especially with a woman and child,” said Tisha Gonzalez. “It’s sad right there… real sad.” Police did not believe that the general public was at risk, but did say that Lawyer was considered dangerous.

Lawyer was located in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon and taken into custody by a SWAT team after trying to escape from a home through a back window. The 37-year-old suspect has been charged with being a fugitive from justice, and faces capital murder charges in Fort Worth. He is being held without bond and has a court date in Tennessee set for Thursday.

