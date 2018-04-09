CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:City Councilman, Facebook Post, muslim, One Plano, Our Plano, plano, recall election, Texas, Tom Harrison

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Enough signatures have been gathered to recall a Plano city councilman who shared a Facebook post some considered to be Islamophobic.

The recall election has been set for November.

Many speakers came to Plano City Hall Monday night to speak against and in favor of City Councilman Tom Harrison.

tom e1518998268175 Recall Election Set For November For Embattled Plano Councilman

Plano city councilman Tom Harrison. (CBS11)

As the city attorney explained, city council has a duty to accept the petition by law.

Harrison says he will request a public hearing to make his case to the voters of Plano. He is entitled to the hearing under the Plano city charter.

At the city council meeting, the Plano city attorney explained that because enough signatures have been gathered, the city cannot refuse a recall election.

Last week, some 4,400 signatures gathered by a citizens group, Our Plano, One Plano were turned over to the city.

The city wouldn’t say how many were valid, just that there were more than the 2,800 required for the recall election.

In February, a since-deleted post on Harrison’s Facebook page showed Muslim children in class and the message: “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.”

Harrison could resign, but he says he has no intention of that.

“I was elected by 60 percent of the people…the voters in Plano. I promised I’d finish my stint and that’s what I’m doing… I think the people know that I made a promise and I kept all my promises.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch