DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a truck that had flipped upside down and crashed into the side of a house Monday afternoon.

One person inside the south Oak Cliff home was hit but walked away unharmed, according to Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

One car with two people inside, and one truck with three people inside were involved in the incident.

A witness told CBS 11 News they were racing.

The truck rolled multiple times off the road, slammed through a fence and some trees and crashed into the back of the house.

One occupant of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Evans.