CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Bill Jones
Filed Under:AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, draft guru, Gil Brandt, Local TV, NFL, NFL Draft

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – We had an opportunity to sit down with the legendary former Cowboys draft guru Gil Brandt, who took time out from his incredibly busy pre-draft schedule to meet with us this week at Lombardo Custom Apparel in North Dallas.

Jay Lombardo is again “suiting up” several draft prospects this year for their big draft night in Arlington.

Just judging by Gil’s ensemble, he’s learned a lot about fashion from Lombardo through the years.

screen shot 2018 04 10 at 5 17 46 pm BLOG: Legendary Cowboys Draft Guru Gil Brandt Theres A Huge Difference In The Quarterbacks This Year

Gil Brandt talks to Bill Jones (CBS11 Sports)

Gil has been at this draft business some 60 years now, going back to before he was the Cowboys personnel chief starting in 1960. He says this year’s draft at AT&T Stadium will put all the others to shame.

Even now, no one puts the time in studying draft prospects like Gil does. He says the biggest intrigue this year is about the quarterbacks.

“There’s a huge difference in the quarterbacks this year,” Brandt said. So, let’s break it down.

Gil ranks UCLA’s Josh Rosen at the top of his list.

gettyimages 931574266 BLOG: Legendary Cowboys Draft Guru Gil Brandt Theres A Huge Difference In The Quarterbacks This Year

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen in action during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

“Rosen is the most ready to play right now. He’s the only quarterback in UCLA’s history that stepped in and started Week 1 of his freshman year, and he won 7 of his first 9 games.

“You hear a lot of bad reports on the guy. I’ve gotten to know him quite well and he’s really, really a great young man. I’m so proud of him to be honest with you.”

Meanwhile, USC’s Sam Darnold is #1 on the list of many analysts.

gettyimages 927316658 BLOG: Legendary Cowboys Draft Guru Gil Brandt Theres A Huge Difference In The Quarterbacks This Year

USC quarterback Sam Darnold looks on along with Ken Zampese of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

“He throws a lot of interceptions. Played on a great team last year. Didn’t play as well this year. Didn’t play very well at AT&T Stadium. He might not want to come back.”

Brandt has Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield third on his list.

gettyimages 927316932 BLOG: Legendary Cowboys Draft Guru Gil Brandt Theres A Huge Difference In The Quarterbacks This Year

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

“The guy completed 70 percent of his passes the last two years at Oklahoma. One of the things that happens when you’re at Oklahoma, the Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator (Lincoln Riley) is one of the best Offensive Coordinators in the country. When he calls plays, you know they’re going to work.”

Gil says Wyoming’s Josh Allen has the physical size you look for in a quarterback.

“He’s a player who’s got great ability, but he’s not very accurate. Just 56 percent accuracy. Hard to improve your accuracy.”

And, Brandt says there’s one wild card who could be a first round pick.

“And then another one (Lamar Jackson) won the Heisman Trophy, and I don’t know that anyone has caught him from behind. Not the accomplished passer, but let’s just say he goes to Pittsburgh, for example. And, he all of a sudden is the heir apparent for a team that has a quarterback, but might need a year or two down the line.”

gettyimages 927319002 BLOG: Legendary Cowboys Draft Guru Gil Brandt Theres A Huge Difference In The Quarterbacks This Year

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Brandt says he wouldn’t be surprised if four quarterbacks go in the first five picks of the draft.

“Quarterbacks make it a very interesting draft.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch