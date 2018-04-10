DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – We had an opportunity to sit down with the legendary former Cowboys draft guru Gil Brandt, who took time out from his incredibly busy pre-draft schedule to meet with us this week at Lombardo Custom Apparel in North Dallas.

Jay Lombardo is again “suiting up” several draft prospects this year for their big draft night in Arlington.

Just judging by Gil’s ensemble, he’s learned a lot about fashion from Lombardo through the years.

Gil has been at this draft business some 60 years now, going back to before he was the Cowboys personnel chief starting in 1960. He says this year’s draft at AT&T Stadium will put all the others to shame.

Even now, no one puts the time in studying draft prospects like Gil does. He says the biggest intrigue this year is about the quarterbacks.

“There’s a huge difference in the quarterbacks this year,” Brandt said. So, let’s break it down.

Gil ranks UCLA’s Josh Rosen at the top of his list.

“Rosen is the most ready to play right now. He’s the only quarterback in UCLA’s history that stepped in and started Week 1 of his freshman year, and he won 7 of his first 9 games.

“You hear a lot of bad reports on the guy. I’ve gotten to know him quite well and he’s really, really a great young man. I’m so proud of him to be honest with you.”

Meanwhile, USC’s Sam Darnold is #1 on the list of many analysts.

“He throws a lot of interceptions. Played on a great team last year. Didn’t play as well this year. Didn’t play very well at AT&T Stadium. He might not want to come back.”

Brandt has Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield third on his list.

“The guy completed 70 percent of his passes the last two years at Oklahoma. One of the things that happens when you’re at Oklahoma, the Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator (Lincoln Riley) is one of the best Offensive Coordinators in the country. When he calls plays, you know they’re going to work.”

Gil says Wyoming’s Josh Allen has the physical size you look for in a quarterback.

“He’s a player who’s got great ability, but he’s not very accurate. Just 56 percent accuracy. Hard to improve your accuracy.”

And, Brandt says there’s one wild card who could be a first round pick.

“And then another one (Lamar Jackson) won the Heisman Trophy, and I don’t know that anyone has caught him from behind. Not the accomplished passer, but let’s just say he goes to Pittsburgh, for example. And, he all of a sudden is the heir apparent for a team that has a quarterback, but might need a year or two down the line.”

Brandt says he wouldn’t be surprised if four quarterbacks go in the first five picks of the draft.

“Quarterbacks make it a very interesting draft.”