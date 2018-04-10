CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifying Before Senate Committees About Company's Privacy Scandal
Filed Under:cbs sports, Fan Essentials, PGA Tour, Pro Golf

Golf is a unique sport, in that the course is as much the opponent as the other players. Pros on the PGA Tour play the world’s most challenging golf courses week in and week out for much of the year. And each course tests those players in different ways.

But which golf course is the most challenging?

A few names stand out, possibly because they host some of the sport’s bigger events. Augusta makes players use every club in the bag. The scenic Pebble Beach presents lesser players with what might seem like impossibly small greens. Torrey Pines, a public course with long holes, forces golfers to contend with the elements. Pine Valley, often ranked among the world’s most difficult courses, rewards great shots and punishes poor ones.

Of course, many golfers will have their own answers, depending on their own experiences and how their skills map to a course’s features. In short, it depends.

We asked CBS Sports golf analysts and personalities Amanda Balionis, Dottie Pepper, Gary McCord, Ian Baker-Finch, Jim Nantz, and Peter Kostis which course they think most challenges top golfers. Check out the video above for their answers.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch