AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Fort Worth is $3 million richer thanks to their prizewinning Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous.

His or her good luck gave the QuickTrip located at 3201 Golden Triangle Blvd. eligibility for a $10,000 retailer bonus. Not a bad score for merely selling a ticket!

The $3 million was the first of 12 top prizes available in the game. $750 Million Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes, according to a release from the Texas Lottery.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes.