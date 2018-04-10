CBS 11(Photo Credit: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, […]
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Fort Worth is $3 million richer thanks to their prizewinning Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous.

750 million winner s circle Fort Worth Resident Hits Multi Millionaire Status After Buying Lottery Ticket

His or her good luck gave the QuickTrip located at 3201 Golden Triangle Blvd. eligibility for a $10,000 retailer bonus. Not a bad score for merely selling a ticket!

The $3 million was the first of 12 top prizes available in the game. $750 Million Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes, according to a release from the Texas Lottery.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes.

