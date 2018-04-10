CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
MILTON, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Dallas traveled for Florida on Monday where, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials, he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and wounded the woman’s teenage daughter. The man then turned his gun on himself.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. at a rest area along Interstate-10. Authorities said that the 34-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter arrived at the rest stop in one vehicle. But the 46-year-old man from Dallas then arrived a short time later in his own vehicle.

screen shot 2018 04 10 at 10 24 50 am copy Murder Suicide At Florida Rest Stop Involved 3 People From Dallas

(credit: WKRG)

The man fatally shot the woman, who was also from Dallas. Their names have not yet been released.

According to WKRG, which covers parts of Alabama and Florida, the man then shot his ex-girlfriend’s daughter twice. She has been identified as Destiny Salia Snider of Dallas. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect was said to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

