ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar will get to play second base on a regular basis for the Texas Rangers in the next few weeks, and 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon will get a chance to make some more starts.

The Rangers placed second baseman Rougned Odor and right-hander Doug Fister on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, a day after both aggravated injuries in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Odor is expected to be out three weeks with a left hamstring strain. He tweaked the hamstring when stretching to take a throw in a game last Thursday, but played all three games over the weekend against Toronto before leaving Monday night’s game in the first inning. He came up lame after scrambling back to first base on a short flyout to right field.

Fister (1-2, 3.95 ERA) will be out two to three weeks because of a right hip strain, and Colon will come out of the bullpen to take his spot in the rotation.

General manager Jon Daniels said Fister had some symptoms for a few weeks before coming out of Monday’s start after five innings.

“He felt it bothering him, his delivery and affecting how he was doing it,” Daniels said. “Hopefully, he responds to treatment and then we’ll go from there.”

Right-handed reliever Tony Barnette was activated from the 10-day DL after missing the first 12 games of the season because of a lower back strain. Infielder-catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and was looking to make his major league debut.

Profar has been in a utility role for the Rangers, starting games at third base and second base this season. Profar was 19 when he homered in his first big league at-bat in 2012, but he missed all of the 2014 and 2015 seasons because of right shoulder issues. He split each of the

last two seasons between the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock.

“It’s certainly a luxury to have a guy that we consider an everyday player to be able to jump right in there,” Daniels said. “(It) gives a talented young player an opportunity to play on a regular basis. There can be some benefit in that.”

Colon, who went to spring training on a minor league contract, started the fifth game of the season after the Rangers reworked the deal to keep him. When Martin Perez came off the disabled list, Colon went to the bullpen and on Sunday struck out four in two innings against

Toronto in only the 10th relief appearance of his 21-season career.

“Things are always going to happen. You try to be as prepared as you can,” Daniels said.

