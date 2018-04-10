CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), work zone fatalities across the state increased 9 percent in 2017 — resulting in nearly 100 deaths and more than 800 serious injuries.

As the population of Texas continues to grow, there could more than 2,500 active TxDOT work zones operating across the state at any given time. While 96 percent of the deaths last year claimed the lives of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists — road crew workers comprised 4 percent of the fatalities.

“Roadside crews often work only a few feet from fast-moving traffic,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass.

Statistics show the leading causes of work zone crashes in Texas are speeding and driver inattention — both of which are preventable. “We urge anyone driving through a work zone to minimize distractions, give their full attention to the road and be prepared to slow down or stop on short notice,” said Bass.

As it stands, fines in work zones are double when workers are present and can cost drivers up to $2,000.

Now officials with TxDOT are reminding those behind the wheel about the Move Over/Slow Down law, which requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching TxDOT crews, law enforcement, emergency vehicles or tow trucks stopped on the roadside or shoulder.

