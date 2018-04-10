CBS 11(Photo Credit: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, […]
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Police Department has released new video that shows the exact moment when an officer spots a wrong-way driver — coming right at him along the highway. The video is from around 1:00 a.m. early Tuesday.

According to police, the department had received numerous phone calls regarding a wrong-way driver in the eastbound lanes of Highway 114, between Dove Road and White Chapel Boulevard. As one officer attempted to find the driver, the vehicle went zooming past him just one lane away.

Southlake Wrong-Way Driver

(credit: Southlake Police Department)

The incident was captured by the police officer’s dashboard camera. It appeared as though the driver was traveling the wrong direction along the left shoulder. Officials explained that, many times, an intoxicated wrong-way driver will think that they are in the far right lane, making the left lane more dangerous when driving late at night.

Staying out of the left lane will lessen your chance of experiencing a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver.

Analisia White

Analisia White (credit: Southlake Police Department)

Authorities in Southlake said that they have seen an increase in intoxicated wrong-way drivers over the last year. Thankfully, nobody was injured during Tuesday’s incident. Police arrested the suspect and charged her with DWI. She has been identified as 23-year-old Analisia White.

