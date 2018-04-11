CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Steve Pickett
Filed Under:Affordable Housing, community development, Community Housing Development Corporation, Dallas, housing shortage, Local TV, moderate income, SouthFair Community Development Corporation, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Shanay Wise bounces through her kitchen and dining area with a smile.

“They gave me two convection ovens! I keep three cake mixers over here,” Wise says, while pointing to her granite countertops.

Wise runs a small baking and organic pickling business, as well as working for a Dallas non-profit. The single mother of three became a homeowner in January. Despite an annual salary of $43,000, Wise found a three-bedroom home. “This house means so much to me because I wanted to live in South Dallas for years. With the programs SouthFair set up, they looked at my income and said hey, we can build you this,” Wise said.

SouthFair Community Development Corporation is the organization that assisted Wise in home ownership. The Community Housing Development Corporation, known as a CHDO, has built 50 houses, townhomes and apartments, mainly in the South Dallas/Fair Park corridor near Dallas’ Fair Park.

screen shot 2018 04 11 at 7 16 32 pm Affordable Housing Not Easy To Find For Moderate Income Families In North Texas

affordable housing in South Dallas (CBS11)

SouthFair works to ensure moderate income applicants can access home loans and find houses that fit low income budgets. “We build the houses, and we’re building more,” SouthFair Executive Director Annie Evans said Wednesday.

SouthFair’s Fair Park Estates resembles a quiet suburban subdivision. Residents were seen dog walking, bringing children home from school and jogging. The homes are two-story, and average 1,500 square feet in size. “We have the land, we have the demand, but what it takes to develop is funding,” Evans explained.

CHDO’s receive local and federal grants and loans to finance affordable housing programs. SouthFair officials say more South Dallas residents could access home ownership with improved community development funding.

“Over the past five years 1100 people come through our office. I think the momentum speaks to the neighborhood. Once we start construction, people come to us, they’re interested in us, then we have to stop, because the funding has stopped. We have to gear up that momentum again,” Evans said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch