ANSONIA, Conn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police said that a Connecticut man with a crush on singer Taylor Swift robbed a bank and then went to the pop star’s Rhode Island mansion, where he threw cash over a fence in an attempt to impress her.

Bruce Rowley of Derby is charged with robbing an Ansonia bank on April 4. Police said that “it seemed he wanted to propose” to Swift, so he drove about 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island and started throwing some of the roughly $1,600 he is charged with stealing over Swift’s fence.

Rowley was pursued by Rhode Island State Police back to Connecticut, where he was arrested. That is where he allegedly told police about his plan.

The 26-year-old suspect was held on $100,000 bond at his arraignment Friday. Connecticut’s online court records do not list a defense attorney.

Swift will be in North Texas later this year when her “Reputation” tour comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this October.

