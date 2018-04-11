CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Victor Espinoza crosses the finish line on War Emblem (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

By Shawn S. Lealos

The Kentucky Derby is the most popular and most watched horse race in the United States every year and parties take place all over the country. While thousands of people hit Kentucky to see the races in person, Derby parties, with drinks, food and fancy hats take place in private homes, at various other race tracks in the nation, and at bars and restaurants as well. When it comes to the Kentucky Derby in 2018, that is no different and the Dallas and Fort Worth areas have a number of locations, including some locally owned bars, restaurants, and tracks to enjoy the Derby this year. Here is a look at the best places in the DFW area to watch the Kentucky Derby in 2018.

504 Bar & Grill
2121 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
(469) 779-7276
www.504bargrill.com

The 504 Bar & Grill specializes in sports entertainment and the Kentucky Derby is no exception. On May 5, stop at the 504 Bar & Grill for great drink specials, their regular Saturday brunch specials, and then stick around after the Derby is over to watch the Gennady “GGG” Golovkin boxing fight against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez that night. Fans can call in advance to reserve tables, which is a good idea on Fight Nights and will likely be very important on a day like the Kentucky Derby.

Chelsea Corner
4830 McKinney Ave.
Dallas, TX 75205
(469) 726-2211
www.chelseacornerdallas.com

Chelsea Corner opened up in the DFW area back in 1974 and is located on the corner of McKinney and Monticello. The bar won a Diners’ Choice Award in 2017 after reopening in 2016, completely restored in its original location. With a large patio and great live music, Chelsea Corner is a great stop regardless of the occasion. However, for the Kentucky Derby, Chelsea Corner offers a perfect spot to enjoy the horses with their game-room that includes seven large HD televisions and an adjoined garden room that holds up to 150 people.

Henderson Tap House
2323 North Henderson Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
(972) 677-7947
www.hendersontaphouse.com

In 2017, the Henderson Tap House held the “Talk Derby to Me” watch party and people in the DFW won’t want to miss out on watching the Kentucky Derby there again this year. The Henderson Tap House is known for their great happy hour parties, live entertainment, and great food — including their famous brick oven pizzas. They also have lots of local tap beers and plenty of bar specials as well. The sports bar is over 7,000-square feet and horse race fans will find plenty of places to sit and enjoy the horse races throughout the entire Derby.

Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie
1000 Lone Star Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 263-7223
www.lonestarpark.com/dining/bar-book

You can’t beat watching the Kentucky Derby at a race track, and for people who can’t get to Kentucky to see it in person, Dallas offers a great alternative. The Lone Star Park offers a great place for gamblers to come and watch the horse races there while also watching the simulcast of the Kentucky Derby on the big screens. The Bar & Book Restaurant and bar also offers a great place to grab some food and drinks and enjoy the Derby with beer specials and great bar drinks as well.

The Rustic
3656 Howell St.
Dallas, TX 75204
(214) 730-0596
www.therustic.com/kitchenbar

Every year, the Rustic invites fans of the Kentucky Derby to enjoy the races at their iconic drinking spot and 2018 should be no different. The Rustic offers lots of drink specials and quality TVs to watch the horses run. The bar also normally has contests with cash prizes for everything from best-dressed fans to the best hat, which is always a Kentucky Derby tradition. Also check out the live musical entertainment always on hand and try some of the Rustic signature drinks, including their Mint Juleps.

